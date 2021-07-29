Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 58.7% in July

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the June 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of EDD stock remained flat at $$6.14 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,989. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

