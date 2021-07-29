Morgan Stanley Has $92.79 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249,194 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Ameren worth $92,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,467,000 after acquiring an additional 169,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

