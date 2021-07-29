Morgan Stanley Increases Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $71.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.