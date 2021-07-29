Morgan Stanley Lowers Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target to $4.75

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

DHC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

