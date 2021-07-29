Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,588 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hess were worth $87,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

