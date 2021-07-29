Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,588 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hess were worth $87,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.
NYSE:HES opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.
About Hess
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.
