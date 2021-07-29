Morgan Stanley Sells 2,355,617 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,355,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Chegg worth $88,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,090,000 after buying an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -168.67, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

