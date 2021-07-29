Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $221.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.19. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSI shares. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

