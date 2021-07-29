Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.07

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 4914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.81.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

