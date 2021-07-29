MSCI Inc. (MSCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on August 31st

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

MSCI has increased its dividend payment by 121.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSCI to earn $10.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $591.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $517.43. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $596.47. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.71.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.