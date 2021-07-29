MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $621.00 price target on the stock. MSCI traded as high as $597.19 and last traded at $597.19, with a volume of 3002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $591.84.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the second-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after buying an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

