MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $523.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $523.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $574.71.

MSCI stock opened at $591.84 on Wednesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $596.47. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

