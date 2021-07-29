MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.
Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$67.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$28.27 and a 52 week high of C$70.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.54.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.3759988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
