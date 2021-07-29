MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$67.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$28.27 and a 52 week high of C$70.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.54.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.3759988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.