MultiPlan (MPLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect MultiPlan to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. MultiPlan has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. On average, analysts expect MultiPlan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MPLN opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38.

MPLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

