Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%.

NYSE MUSA traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.38. 271,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,808. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

