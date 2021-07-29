Myers Industries (MYE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Myers Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.900-1.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.90 to $1.05 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $769.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.