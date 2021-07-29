Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Down to $35.14

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.14, but opened at $34.23. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.13 million, a PE ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70.
In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
