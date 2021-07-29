Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Down to $35.14

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.14, but opened at $34.23. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.13 million, a PE ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

