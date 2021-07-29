Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Acquires $271,200.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director James Healy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NTRA opened at $110.97 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

