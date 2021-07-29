Nathan D. Goldman Sells 35,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSX stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 13,724.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSX by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

