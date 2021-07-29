National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2021 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQB. National Bankshares upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$161.00 price objective on Equitable Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.33.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$144.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$73.49 and a twelve month high of C$153.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.78.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.