National Bank Financial Downgrades Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) to Sector Perform

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 2,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.