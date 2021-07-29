National Bank Holdings Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78. National Bank has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in National Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in National Bank by 6,101.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 122,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 42.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in National Bank by 12.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Bank by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.