National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 270.60 ($3.54). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 270.20 ($3.53), with a volume of 696,366 shares.

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.67 ($4.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -4.54.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

