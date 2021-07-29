National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.68

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in National Vision by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 181.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,567.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

