NatWest Group (NWG) to Release Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

