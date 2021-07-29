Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17. Navient has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $20.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.