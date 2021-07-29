Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 2,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,110. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

