Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RRSSF traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.43. 35,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.39. Neometals has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.61.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.