Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0101 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $274.71 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,619.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,287.86 or 0.05774608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.43 or 0.01265631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00346873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00122276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.00604950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00343757 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00264761 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,052,915,580 coins and its circulating supply is 27,230,935,704 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

