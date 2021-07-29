Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NTOIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.83. 12,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,046. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

