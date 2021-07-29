Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock remained flat at $$3.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.25. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Network-1 Technologies worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.