NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.54 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

