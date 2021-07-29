New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

