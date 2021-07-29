New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $10.98 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after buying an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,769,000 after buying an additional 184,448 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,441,000 after buying an additional 181,841 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

