New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

NYMT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 73,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

