NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $269.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.19.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NewAge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NewAge by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 215,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NewAge by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NewAge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.