NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $269.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NewAge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NewAge by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 215,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NewAge by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NewAge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.
NewAge Company Profile
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
