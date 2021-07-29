News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.09% of News worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 155.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of News by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

