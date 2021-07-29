Newton (NEW) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,912.03 or 1.00057759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792725 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

