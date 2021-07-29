NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $576 million-$586 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,364. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

