Nia Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 137.8% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,705. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $103,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

