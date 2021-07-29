Nia Impact Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries accounts for about 1.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 46,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.