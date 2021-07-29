NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $39.12. Approximately 1,978,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 63,784,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in NIO by 20.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

