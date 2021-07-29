NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NIOBF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

