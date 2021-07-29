Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 150.8% in July

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nitto Denko stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

