Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NSR traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.70. 24,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,711. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.83 million and a P/E ratio of 21.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.78. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$18.90.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

