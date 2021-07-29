Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $226.99

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.99 and last traded at $225.04, with a volume of 106320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $2,091,625. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordson by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nordson by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

