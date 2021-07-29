Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Issues Earnings Results

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.04. 1,010,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,157. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $184.92 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

