Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 189.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 206,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.