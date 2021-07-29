Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 1,316.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PUBM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $4,096,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.