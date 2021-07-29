Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,112 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.37% of Emerald worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.97. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

