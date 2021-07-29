Northern Trust Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Capital were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Capital by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Capital by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Capital by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Capital by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of -0.04. First Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $70.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.